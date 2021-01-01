Mansfield 318-4 Essence 25-1/2" Vitreous China Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes at 4" Faucet Centers and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory

Mansfield 318-4 Essence 25-1/2" Vitreous China Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes at 4" Faucet Centers and Overflow Mansfield 318-4 Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of vitreous china, ensuring durability and dependabilityInstalls in a pedestal or wall mounted configurationPedestal sold separately - when adding to cart, option will be presentedIncludes installation hardwareDesigned for faucet with 4" centersEquipped with rear overflowMade in the USAMansfield 318-4 Specifications:Overall Depth: 25-1/2" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 21-3/4" (front to back of sink)Basin Length: 16" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 13" (front to back of basin)Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between outer faucet holes)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4"Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Vitreous China White