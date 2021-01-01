From maxim
Maxim 3176 Artisan 3 Light 21" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Black / Clear Glass Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Maxim 3176 Artisan 3 Light 21" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce This frame inside a frame design is the perfect update to this classically inspired outdoor lantern. Durable stainless steel construction supports an inner frame of clear panels of glass for a crisp and clean appearance.FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIntended for outdoor useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20-3/4"Width: 12"Extension: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 12.1 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 7-3/4"Backplate Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black / Clear Glass