From kalco

Kalco 316960 Genevieve 12 Light 42" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kalco 316960 Genevieve 12 Light 42" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(12) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/2"Width: 42"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 28 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com