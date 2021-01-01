From kalco
Kalco 316960 Genevieve 12 Light 42" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 316960 Genevieve 12 Light 42" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(12) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/2"Width: 42"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 28 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel