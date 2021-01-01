Elk Home 3169-105 Blue Grand 25-3/16" Wide Metal Framed Fabric Upholstered Bench Navy / Gold Indoor Furniture Benches

Elk Home 3169-105 Blue Grand 25-3/16" Wide Metal Framed Fabric Upholstered Bench All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Constructed from fabric and metalWhether you need a place to kick off your shoes at the end of the day, or a stylish piece of extra seating, the Blue Grand is an ideal choiceIts slim, gold metal frame and rich blue, chenille seat bring a modern flair to this traditional piece of furnitureIts open, airy frame is great for entrance halls, where space may be a consideration, while its bookend design is perfect for supporting decorative pillows near a window so you can relax and enjoy the view Navy / Gold