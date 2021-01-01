From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 31627EN3 Wheaton 9 Light 31" Wide LED Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 31627EN3 Wheaton 9 Light 31" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(9) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included Dimmable120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 30-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 153"Width: 31"Product Weight: 29 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 4-7/16"Shade Depth: 6-3/8"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 85.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Brushed Nickel