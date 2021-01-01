From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 31627 Wheaton 9 Light 31" Wide Chandelier Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 31627 Wheaton 9 Light 31" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(9) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 30-1/4"Width: 31"Product Weight: 29 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 4-7/16"Shade Depth: 6-3/8"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Heirloom Bronze