Varaluz 315M01 Circulo 8" Mini Pendant Silverado / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Varaluz 315M01 Circulo 8" Mini Pendant Standing out has always been our strong suit. We like to add pizazz to even the most simplistic designs. This 80’s glam neon-sign inspired collection moves and bends effortlessly for a sleek, modern shape that is not only lighting, but art for your space. Artisan hand-crafting is what really makes our geometrics electric.FeaturesHand crafted metal construction(1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulb required120" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-3/16"Width: 7-1/2"Depth: 1"Chain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Silverado / Black