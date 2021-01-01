From kalco
Kalco 315033 Corona 3 Light 19" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Kalco 315033 Corona 3 Light 19" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from heavy steelComes with clear glass inner and frosted glass outer shades(3) 3 watt maximum G9 LED bulbs included DimmableRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 19"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 11 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 3 wattsLumens: 900Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Chrome