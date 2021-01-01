From eurofase lighting

Eurofase Lighting 31442 Wynn 18" Wide LED Bath Bar Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar

Description

Eurofase Lighting 31442 Wynn 18" Wide LED Bath Bar Features20W/LED 3000K/1600lm (dimmable)Rated for damp locationsConstructed from metalComes with ribbed glass shades(1) 20 watt maximum LED bulb included DimmableMountable in different orientationsETL and CSA rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 18"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 5.95 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 20 wattsLumens: 1600Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulb Included: Yes Bath Bar Chrome

