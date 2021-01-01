From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 31440 Sonic 4 Light 30" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Eurofase Lighting 31440 Sonic 4 Light 30" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Features4 x 6W/LED 4000K/2000lm (dimmable)Rated for damp locationsConstructed from metalComes with clear ribbed glass shades(4) 6 watt maximum LED bulbs included DimmableETL and CSA rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/4"Width: 29-1/2"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 6.83 lbsBackplate Height: 1-3/8"Backplate Width: 27-9/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 6 wattsLumens: 2000Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Chrome