From hansgrohe
Hansgrohe 31440 Metris Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Hansgrohe 31440 Metris Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Hansgrohe 31440 Features:All-brass faucet body and handle constructionFully covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyHansgrohe faucets are designed and engineered in GermanySuperior finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useDeck mounted roman tub faucet - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixtureDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with the faucetADA compliantRough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered)Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsHansgrohe 31440 Specifications:Spout Height: 4-1/8" (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/4" (measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 5.8 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-9/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks without use of extension kit)3 holes required for faucet installationFaucet Centers: 5" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Chrome