From millennium lighting
Millennium Lighting 3143 Jackson 3 Light Full Sized Pendant Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Millennium Lighting 3143 Jackson 3 Light Full Sized Pendant Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSturdy metal mounting assemblycUL / UL listed for Dry LocationRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not included)Product Weight: 13Dimensions:Height: 28"Width: 20"Product Weight: 13 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120v Rubbed Bronze