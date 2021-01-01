From hansgrohe
Hansgrohe 31428 Metropol Classic Deck Mounted Tub Filler Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Advertisement
Hansgrohe 31428 Metropol Classic Deck Mounted Tub Filler Hansgrohe 31428 Features:Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of solid brass for lasting durabilityBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Metropol Classic line2 handles included with faucetIncludes 90 degree ceramic valves for extended product lifeAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantHansgrohe 31428 Specifications:Height: 5-1/2" (from bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate (GPM): 5.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 4-3/8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Chrome