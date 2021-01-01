From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 3139106 Hettinger 6 Light 25" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Burnt Sienna Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 3139106 Hettinger 6 Light 25" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(6) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 18-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 92"Width: 24-1/2"Product Weight: 11.1 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Burnt Sienna