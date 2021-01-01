From elk home
Elk Home 3138-510/S2 Bison 36"H x 7-1/2"W Metal Vase - Set of (2) Antique Pewter / Gold Home Decor Containers Vases
Elk Home 3138-510/S2 Bison 36"H x 7-1/2"W Metal Vase - Set of (2) Features:Constructed from metalMade from metal with an antique pewter and gold patina, the Bison vase in an excellent accent to a wide range of furniture styles and finishesTall in stature, this vase can comfortably fill an empty floor space, or to create a dramatic scale, display this piece on a console or table topSet Includes:Two vasesSet Dimensions:Vases: 36"H x 7-1/2"W x 7-1/2"D Vases Antique Pewter / Gold