Elk Home 3138-501 Ballintoy 31" Wide Single Drawer Steel and Wood Accent Cabinet Antique White / Galvanized Steel Indoor Furniture Storage Accent

Features:Constructed from steel and woodThe gentle, rustic styling of the Ballintoy cabinet collection is perfect for adding a subtle, coastal or country appeal to a kitchen or dining roomIts whitened timbers are complemented by its grey, galvanized steel top and handlesFeaturing a drawer, 3 outer shelves, and a cupboard space, this cabinet is ideal for storing tableware and other sundriesMatching items are available in this collection