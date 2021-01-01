Elk Home 3138-484 Whitepark Bay 48" Wide Metal and Wood Console Table Galvanized Steel / Natural Indoor Furniture Tables Console/Sofa

Elk Home 3138-484 Whitepark Bay 48" Wide Metal and Wood Console Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Constructed from metal and woodPerfect for an entrance hall or living room area, this desk provides useful surface space and 3 drawers for storageIts mixture of clean lines and rustic finish in neutral grey tones give this piece the versatility to add a touch of industrial-chic while still fitting seamlessly with any home's color schemeRivet detailing on the drawers adds a subtle nod to the agricultural and industrial origins of its design Console/Sofa Galvanized Steel / Natural