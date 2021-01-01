From kalco
Kalco 313731 South Bay 5" Tall ADA Bathroom Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Kalco 313731 South Bay 5" Tall ADA Bathroom Sconce Oval Handblown Venetian Style Sun Glass is cradled on a simple yet nicely detailed frame. Available in Polished Chrome of Satin Nickel finish.FeaturesConstructed from heavy steelIncludes a ribbed glass shade(1) 3 watt maximum G9 LED bulb included DimmableETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 5"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 3 lbsBackplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 3 wattsLumens: 300Bulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: G9Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KBulb Included: Yes Bathroom Sconce Chrome