Maxim 3137 Santa Barbara 18" 3 Light Post Light Sienna Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Maxim 3137 Santa Barbara 18" 3 Light Post Light Product Features:Post Lights cast a wide spread of light - increasing visibility on walkways or entry waysHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyAmbient Light Casts Soft Generalized Illumination Over a Wide AreaCapable of being dimmedPair this post light with outdoor wall sconces from the Santa Barbara DC Collection for a uniform look of eleganceUltra secure mounting assembly keeps light firmly in place for years to comeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookProduct Specifications:Height: 18.5" (measured from bottom of shade or bulb to highest point on fixture)Width: 11" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture)Light Source: Incandescent Candelabra (E12) base socketBulb Included: NoPower Usage Max: 180 watts (at 120 V)Location Rating: Wet LocationSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoDark Sky: NoMotion Sensor: NoPhotocell: NoSolar: NoPost Included: No Single Head Post Lights Sienna