Hansgrohe 31314 Metris C Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Diverter Metal Lever Handles and 2.5 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Less Valve Brushed

Hansgrohe 31314 Metris C Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Diverter, Metal Lever Handles and 2.5 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Less Valve Hansgrohe 31314 Features: Deck mounted roman tub faucet Brass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliability Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Dual lever handles operate with 1/4 turn Includes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath ADA compliant Rough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered) Hansgrohe 31314 Specifications: Overall Height: 5-1/2" (deck to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 3-7/8" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8" (center of faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" 4 holes required for faucet installation All hardware required for faucet installation is included Double Handle Brushed Nickel