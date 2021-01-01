From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 3130709EN3 Kemal 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 3130709EN3 Kemal 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelIncludes etched glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (9) 83.7 watt maximum Medium (E26) led bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedIncludes 72" adjustable chainMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 29"Maximum Height: 104"Width: 30"Product Weight: 23.43lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 4"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 83.7 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 9.3 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 15000Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Brushed Nickel