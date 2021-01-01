Christopher Knight Home 313060 Joshua Outdoor Lace Cut Side Table with Tile Top, White

TRANSITIONAL: The transitional style of this accent table is sure to give your outdoor space a minimalistic yet classic look that will match seamlessly with any arrangement you currently have. With a simple yet outstanding lace cut metal frame topped with a tile mosaic this table will give your backyard an instant upgrade in style. TILE MOSAIC: The top of this accent table is completed with a gorgeous tile mosaic that emphasizes its classic oriental design. METAL FRAME: Constructed of powder-coated metal the frame of this table is made to be incredibly durable ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a lace cut design this frame brings an elegant touch to this piece making it an understated yet chic addition to your home. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This accent table measures to be 13.75â? W x 13.75â? D x 18.25â? H.