Kalco 313033 Vero 3 Light 20" Wide ADA Bathroom Vanity Light Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Kalco 313033 Vero 3 Light 20" Wide ADA Bathroom Vanity Light The Vessel Tubs that grace classic and modern upscale bathrooms is the inspiration of the Vero Bath Collection. The Tri-Plex 3 layer glass is cradled in tapered holders and presented on a spa like platform to emulate the zen feel and glow of candles. Available in Satin Nickel or English Bronze.FeaturesConstructed from heavy steelIncludes frosted glass shades(3) 3 watt maximum G9 LED bulbs included DimmableETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 20"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 7 lbsBackplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 3 wattsLumens: 900Bulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: G9Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KBulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Satin Nickel