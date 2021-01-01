Unique Loom 3128732 Area Rug, 8 Feet, Light Blue/Ivory

Pile: Polypropylene - Backing: Cotton - Weave: Machine Made (Power-Loomed) - Made in: Turkey Size in FT: 8' 0 x 8' 0 - Size in CM: 245x245 - Pile Height & Thickness: 1/3" - Colors: Light Blue, Ivory Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed - underlay (rug pad) recommended to prevent slipping and sliding Easy to clean, just follow these instructions: As long as it's a short-pile, indoor rug, we recommend spot cleaning with resolve, and regular vacuuming is recommended - you can use a carpet cleaner (shampooer) but it should be dried immediately and evenly In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - for example, take the edge of the rug and flip it on top of itself slightly where there is a crease or bump, and slowly pull the rug back to its place, while applying a downward pressure on the crease