Elk Lighting 31261/2 2 Light Wall Sconce from the Baxter Collection Brushed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up / Down Lighting

Elk Lighting 31261/2 2 Light Wall Sconce from the Baxter Collection Elk Lighting 31261/2 Baxter Two Light Wall SconceThis series offers subtle sophistication through its unique frame design and quality details such as turned candle holders and decorative oval shaped links. Beige fabric shades combined with a Brushed Antique Brass finish acknowledge the collection’s historic attributes.Elk Lighting 31261/2 Features:Fabric shadeUL Listing: Dry LocationsElk Lighting 31261/2 Specifications:Height: 11"Width: 12"Extension: 7"Requires (2) x 60 Watt Candelabra Base Bulbs (Not Included) Up / Down Lighting Brushed Antique Brass