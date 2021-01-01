Unique Loom 3125218 Area Rug, 3 Feet 3 Inch x 5 Feet 3 Inch, Gold

This rug is perfect for those high traffic areas in your home. It's also kid and pet friendly! This rug is waterproof, mold and mildew resistant, stain resistant, and does not shed. Cleaning Instructions: As long as it's a short-pile, indoor rug, we recommend spot cleaning with resolve, and regular vacuuming is recommended. You can use a carpet cleaner (shampooer) but it should be dried immediately and evenly. The primary color is Gold. This rug is 3/4" thick. This rug is in excellent condition. It is brand new. The measurements for this rug are: 3 feet 3 inches wide by 5 feet 3 inches long.