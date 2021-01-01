From quorum international
Quorum International 3122-2 Rossington 5" Wide Mini Pendant Aged Brass / Clear Seeded Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Quorum International 3122-2 Rossington 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a seedy glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsComes with (2) 8", (2) 12", and (3) 16" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7"Width: 5-1/4"Depth: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass / Clear Seeded