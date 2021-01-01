From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 3118-M1L-OP Hines Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Pewter Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Golden Lighting 3118-M1L-OP Hines Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with an opal glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 51-1/8"Width: 6-7/8"Depth: 6-7/8"Product Weight: 3.31 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 6-7/8"Shade Depth: 6-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Pewter