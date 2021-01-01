From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 31174 Brockton 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 31174 Brockton 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 22-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 58-3/4"Width: 24-3/4"Product Weight: 13 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/8"Shade Depth: 7-1/4"Canopy Height: 2-3/4"Canopy Width: 5-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 500 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel