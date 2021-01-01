From rabmiv
311390 Hanging Shoe Storage Organizer for Closets -20 pocket - Natural Canvas
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 60% Polyester/ 40% Cotton Imported 20-Pocket closet shoe file organizer constructed of smooth and sturdy canvas Holds up to 20 pairs of shoes depending on shoe size and has clear plastic sides to help you find them Hanging system that fits both standard closet rods and wire shelves. Can also help you organize towels, shirts, and any number of clothing items 62'H x 10'W x 12'D