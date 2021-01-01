From behr premium
BEHR PREMIUM 1 gal. #310A-1 Ivory Invitation Textured Low-Lustre Enamel Interior/Exterior Porch and Patio Anti-Slip Floor Paint
Advertisement
Use BEHR Premium Floor Coatings Acrylic Latex Porch and Floor Paint for painting basements, porches, floors, decks and patios and for a variety of other indoor and outdoor projects to enhance slip resistance. This texturized low-luster acrylic latex paint is resistant to UV damage, scuffing, fading, cracking and peeling, and it offers improved hiding properties to provide efficient coverage. Cleans easily with warm, soapy water. Color: Ivory Invitation.