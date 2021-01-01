From ridgid
RIDGID 31095 Model 814 Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench, 14-inch Plumbing Wrench Silver, Small
Advertisement
Nearly 40% lighter than same-size heavy-duty models, this professional-strength aluminum pipe wrench offers comparable durability and ease of use Designed with an I-beam handle with full floating forged hook jaw for superior gripping and quick adjustments Plumbing wrench has self-cleaning threads with easily replaceable hook jaw, heel jaw, and spring assembly Straight pipe wrench is suitable for all types of pipe work 14-inch (350 mm) pipe wrenches are ideal for pipe diameters of 1/2 inch (13 mm) to 1-1/2 inch (40 mm) with a pipe capacity of up to 2 inches (50 mm)