From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 3101905EN Oglesby 5 Light 29" Wide LED Beaded Chandelier Washed Pine / Stardust Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 3101905EN Oglesby 5 Light 29" Wide LED Beaded Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(5) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included Dimmable72" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 37-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 111-1/4"Width: 29"Depth: 29"Product Weight: 10.5 lbsChain Length: 72"Cord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 17.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Washed Pine / Stardust