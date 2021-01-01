Kichler 310136 Maor 65" Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Blades and LED Light Kit Weathered Zinc Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans

Kichler 310136 Maor 65" Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Blades and LED Light Kit Kichler Maor Patio Ceiilng FanSimple straight lines and subtle details done in Distressed Black, Olde Bronze or Weathered Zinc are the highlights of this damp rated 65" ceiling fan from Maor Patio collection. The details come together to create a beautiful traditional style sure to enhance any home.Included Components:Aluminum fan blades: Distressed black finish: Distressed BlackOlde bronze finish: Olde BronzeWeathered zinc finish: Weathered Zinc3 speed pull chainLED light kit17 Watt dimmable LED1,600 Lumens80 CRI3,000K Color temperature4.5" downrodFeatures:Optional wall controls available - add to cart to see optionsLimited lifetime warrantycUL listed for damp locationsDimensions:Width / Blade Span: 65"Height with 4.5" Downrod: 17.6"Blade-to-Ceiling Height with 4.5" Downrod: 12"Canopy Width: 6.75"Specifications:Bulbs: Includes 17W LED lamp with integrated LED baseAir Flow (CFM): 8804 on high speedFan Speed (RPM): 136 on highPower Usage (Excludes Lights): 86 watts on highHanging Weight: 38.58 lbsLead Wire Length: 78"Motor Size: 212mm x 20mm ACAmperage: 0.72 on high speedVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Outdoor Ceiling Fans Weathered Zinc