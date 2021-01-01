From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 3101-341 Vintage Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 3101-341 Vintage Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass bell shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 75 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 6"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel