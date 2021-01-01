Champion Power Equipment 3100 PSI 2.2 GPM Low Profile Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer

The Champion Power Equipment 100780 3100 psi 2.2 GPM Low Profile Gas Pressure Washer provides cost-effective, do-it-yourself cleaning power. The combination of practical features with high-performance components results in better cleaning with less effort for all your outdoor projects. The 5 quick-connect nozzles (0-degree, 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree, soap) ensure maximum cleaning performance for any type of job. Extend your reach with the included 25 ft. high-pressure. Use detergents hassle-free with the onboard 1-gallon detergent tank. The Annovi Reverberi heavy-duty axial cam pump is designed for high performance and long pump life, and will ensure consistent cleaning performance for everyday jobs. Champion's low profile design along with the 12 in. wheels make this pressure washer easy to maneuver. The handy hose storage strap plus onboard storage for the rubber high-pressure hose, trigger gun and spray wand ensure you'll have what you need when you need it, plus you'll be able to keep moving without having to stop and put things away. The durable steel frame is built to last. Powered by a 224 cc Champion single-cylinder OHV engine with a 0.9-gallon fuel tank and designed with a low oil shut-off sensor, this unit has a 0.6 qt. oil capacity (recommended 10W-30 plus funnel are included). EPA certified. Champion Support and our nationwide network of service centers will back your purchase up with a 2-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support.