Newport Brass 3100 Pavani 1.2 GPM Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets
Newport Brass 3100 Pavani 1.2 GPM Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Newport Brass 3100 Features: Faucet body constructed of solid brass, ensuring reliablity and durability Widespread installation – 3 hole faucet with 8" to 20" centers Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn washerless ceramic disc valve cartridges Spout assembly with integral supply hoses Pop-up drain assembly with tailpiece included ADA compliant California low flow compliant Covered under Newport Brass' 10 year limited warranty Newport Brass 3100 Specifications: Height: 9-7/16" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 6-1/8" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-9/16" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Centers: 8" - 20" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome