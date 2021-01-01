HON 310 Series 4-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Locking, Legal, Putty/Beige, 26.5"D (H314C.P.L)

Hold essential records in this four-drawer filing cabinet. Each drawer has a thumb latch for secure closure and a steel ball bearing suspension system for a seamless glide and smooth access. This commercial-grade HON vertical file cabinet has spring-loaded follower blocks and built-in label holders to keep letter- and legal-size papers and files organized..26.5"D cabinet provides 25 filing inches per drawer.Product comes fully assembled for your convenience.Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.Spring-Loaded Follower block in each drawer keeps files upright and neat.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA/ISTA standards.Double-walled front kickplate stands up to impact.Dimensions: 52"H x 18.25"W x 26.5"D.Steel ball bearing drawer suspensions operate easily and quietly.Label holders for quick and easy identification of contents.Putty/Beige, Metal.Removable core locks provide added security.Four vertical reinforcements keep the cabinet sturdy and the drawers gliding smoothly.Four-drawer vertical filing cabinet holds legal-size documents.Designate a secure, neat space for important documents with this HON 310 Series vertical file cabinet.. Made in the USA