Dolan Designs 310 Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Richland Collection Bolivian Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Dolan Designs 310 Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Richland Collection
Dolan Designs 310 Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Richland Collection Traditional / Classic Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Richland Collection A stunning example of traditional style, the Richland semi flush mount ceiling light is an elegant way to light your room. Traditional ornate forms pair beautifully with the textured glass bowl to create a beautiful form you are sure to love. Features: Bolivian Finish Features Caramelized Glass Polished Brass, Old Brass, Brownstone and Royal Bronze Finishes Features Alabaster Glass Uses (3) 60 watt Medium Base Incandescent Bulbs Total Wattage: 180 watts Includes 9" Wire Specifications: Height: 10.5" Width: 15.75" Canopy Height: 2.75" Canopy Width: 6" Semi-Flush Bolivian