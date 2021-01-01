Island Umbrella 31 lbs. Poly Resin Patio Umbrella Base in Bronze

The attractive, Classic 31 lbs. Umbrella Base will complement any outdoor decor. Crafted from impact and weather-resistant blended poly resin, this base won't rust or crack. Its bronze-textured, corrosion-resistant finish is designed to with stand the elements for years without ever needing to be repainted. A powder-coated, single-piece stem allows for quick and easy assembly. Simply tighten the included tension knob to firmly secure your umbrella pole in place. Accommodates umbrella poles up to 1.63 in. in D. Recommended for through table applications.