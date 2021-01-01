OneSpace 31 in. Rectangular Cherry/Black Laptop Desk with Adjustable Height Feature

Here, One Space addresses two common issues found in comparable mobile laptop computer desks: Limited angle lock settings and instability. This desk adjusts to any angle you want and locks firmly in position. Whats more, the height adjustable frame is designed to remain stable at its tallest setting. Problem solved. For added mobility, the desk can pivot freely to 70 and features 5-smooth rolling casters, two of which lock into place. Both desk and mouse pad surfaces are made of durable, PVC laminate. An exceptional value, this desk is offered by One Space, part of the Comfort Products family. With a history dating back to 1919, Comfort Products specializes in affordable brands for better living. Color: Cherry/Black.