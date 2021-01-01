From monarch specialties

Monarch Specialties 31 In. H Accent Chair - Solid Wood Legs/Upholstered Armless Slipper Chair - Light Grey Linen-Look/Natural in Gray | I 8273

$200.00
In stock
Combining contemporary lines and retro style, this versatile accent chair will bring sophistication to any room. It features sturdy, solid wood legs and exposed backrest supports in a natural finish that provide an interesting visual contrast next to the soft, light grey linen-look fabric. With a deep, extra-wide seat and gently curved backrest that offer maximum comfort, this upholstered armless chair makes a great guest chair or slipper chair in a living room or bedroom. Monarch Specialties 31 In. H Accent Chair - Solid Wood Legs/Upholstered Armless Slipper Chair - Light Grey Linen-Look/Natural in Gray | I 8273

