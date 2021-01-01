Grohe 31 075 2 Ladylux L2 1.75 GPM Wall Mounted Pot Filler SuperSteel Faucet Pot Filler Double Handle

Grohe 31 075 2 Ladylux L2 1.75 GPM Wall Mounted Pot Filler Installed on the wall over your stovetop, the Ladylux L2 pot filler faucet adds sophistication and convenience in today’s home. This sleek, contemporary, cold-water faucet eliminates the need to carry heavy water-filled pots from sink to stove. Jointed arm pivots out to easily reach each burner and tucks back against the wall when not in use. Two-handle on/off operation is double protection from leakage, especially important when mounted over the stovetop. Finished with Grohe StarLight, Ladylux L2 ensures wipe-clean ease from splatters and maintains its luster for life. Grohe 31 075 2 Features: Contemporary design extends to reach front and back burners Quickly fills pots at the rate of 4.2 gallons per minute Wall and spout shut-off valves Two-handle on/off operation protects against drips and leakage Ceramic disc valves for a lifetime of drip-free performance Cold water only Jointed arm has maximum 24-7/16” reach capability StarLight coating maintains a durable, lustrous finish SilkMove ensures smooth, effortless handle operation Coordinates with LadyLux faucet collection Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of metal ensuring durability and dependability Grohe 31 075 2 Technologies and Benefits: StarLight: Grohe StarLight offers a made-to-last finish. The flawless, long-lasting surface is designed to be extremely resistant to dirt and scratches, making maintenance effortless and ensuring good-as-new looks for many years. SilkMove: The Grohe SilkMove cartridge delivers gradual and precise control of the water flow and temperature. The cartridge is the centerpiece of every mixer and where the ceramic discs are located. They are made from a space-proven ceramic alloy, one gliding over the other with utmost precision. The polished mirror-like surface of the discs is then coated with a special lubricant with Teflon® technology for friction free performance. The lever handle of the mixer is connected to the discs by a solid brass element for maximum strength and durability. Grohe 31 075 2 Specifications: Height: 3-3/4" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Reach: 24-7/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 1 (holes needed to install faucet) Double Handle SuperSteel