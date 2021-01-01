From rosdorf park
30W Retro Glass Bottle Pendant Light With 120CM Adjustable Chain For Kitchen, Restaurant, Bar, Coffee, Shop (Style A: 18 X 20Cm)
Advertisement
This is a retro glass bottle pendant light. It is made of glass and mounted on the ceiling with adjustable chain. Light and simple, elegant and beautiful, perfect room decoration, light up your life. The clear glass has great transparency, which looks beautiful and gives off bright lighting. This is a new glass wine bottle pendant light, suitable for different places.