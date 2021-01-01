SANSI 30W LED Garage Light - 3000Lumens 5000K Daylight E26 Deformable LED Garage Ceiling Light, Basement Light, Workshop Light with 4 Adjustable.

Deformable Design & Super Bright?:With 4 ceramic LED panels, and each LED panel can be folded up 135°, the maximum coverage angle can reach 360°,so that you can adjust them to any angle you need for creating more light in your space. Easy To Install?:This LED Garage Ceiling Light can be installed in a standard medium screw base (E26), installation is as easy as screwing in a light bulb. No tools no wiring or professional electricians needed. Easy and convenient. Durable and Long Life?:Compared with common bulbs or shop lights, this 30w LED garage light utilizes our patented Ceramic Heat Dissipation Technology (CHDT), by which lighting performance and cooling efficiency are greatly improved, giving it up to 30, 000 hours longevity, lasting and consistent with a high performance.