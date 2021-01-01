30Step Programmable Time Relay Control Board MultiSegment Setting ON Off Switch MultiGroup Timing 2Channel Control Board 12V

Best Quality Guranteed. The 30-Step controller can be set 30 groups time (steps), each step the relay switch state can be set to ON or OFF, use external input voltage or switch signal user can realize a variety of control function. The controller can be used to control two solenoid valve linkage (control pneumatic equipment), motor reversing, dual load intermittent work, etc. Digital LED display, set by three buttons, easy to use, has reset function. High-performance microcontrollers, industrial-grade reliability, high process stability, low power, digital display can be shut automatically, the minimum operating current at 7mA/12V, with reverse power protection, surge current shock protection. Each group of relay has common and normally open, normally close contacts, two sets of conversion; 30 groups time, each timer range: 0.1 seconds ~ 9999 minutes adjustable, the total number of cycles are adjustable fr