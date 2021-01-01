From yotaphone
30pin to USB Cable
Use the 30-pin to USB Cable to charge and sync your iPhone or iPod with your Mac or Windows PC. Compatibility: iPhone Models iPhone 3G, iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPhone 4s Compatibility: iPad Models iPad (1st generation), iPad 2 (2nd generation), iPad (3rd generation) Compatibility: iPod Models iPod 5th Generation (video), iPod classic 80GB/160GB (2007), iPod classic 120GB (2008), iPod classic 160GB (2009), iPod nano 1st Generationi, Pod nano 2nd Generation, iPod nano 3rd Generation (video), iPod nano 4th Generation (video), iPod nano 5th Generation (video camera), iPod nano 6th Generation, iPod touch 1st Generation, iPod touch 2nd Generation iPod touch 3rd Generation, iPod touch 4th Generation