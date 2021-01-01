30pcs 118x157in30x40cm Anti Static Bags ESD Bags Resealable Large Size for Motherboard HDD and Electronic DeviceAntiStatic Bags for Graphics Card

Best Quality Guranteed. ITEM:30pcs 11.8x15.7in/30x40cm Antistatic bags Extra large size for packaging large size electronic components, such as motherboards, graphics cards, LCD screen, Video card, LED light bars, Sensitive electronic components,I/O cards, etc. SAFETY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: We bags made from high quality Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) with an aluminized film, high and low temperature performance of 500c, non-toxic and eco-friendly HOLD SEALING BELT: reusable, with high sealing performance, waterproof and dampproof, it have a moisture resistance of Class II, it also can be vacuume to prevent oxidation of electronic components PRACTICAL DESIGN: Resealable with zip lock design, Reclosable and easy to use, you don't need to spend extra money on sealing equipment TRANSLUCENT BAG: you can easily show the product to your customers or put it in the display cabinet to prevent your product from getting dirty due to dust or oxidized