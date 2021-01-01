From vovov

30pcs 118x157in30x40cm Anti Static Bags ESD Bags Resealable Large Size for Motherboard HDD and Electronic DeviceAntiStatic Bags for Graphics Card

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. ITEM:30pcs 11.8x15.7in/30x40cm Antistatic bags Extra large size for packaging large size electronic components, such as motherboards, graphics cards, LCD screen, Video card, LED light bars, Sensitive electronic components,I/O cards, etc. SAFETY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: We bags made from high quality Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) with an aluminized film, high and low temperature performance of 500c, non-toxic and eco-friendly HOLD SEALING BELT: reusable, with high sealing performance, waterproof and dampproof, it have a moisture resistance of Class II, it also can be vacuume to prevent oxidation of electronic components PRACTICAL DESIGN: Resealable with zip lock design, Reclosable and easy to use, you don't need to spend extra money on sealing equipment TRANSLUCENT BAG: you can easily show the product to your customers or put it in the display cabinet to prevent your product from getting dirty due to dust or oxidized

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com