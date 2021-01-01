From ashley furniture
30in. Snowy Bristle Berry Candle Holder Centerpiece with Battery operated LED lights, Frosted Green
This Snowy Bristle Berry centerpiece features Feel Real branch tip technology, creating a decoration with remarkable realism. This mixed evergreen tip centerpiece is trimmed with red berries and pine cones. It is pre-strung with 35 battery-operated warm white LED lights that are energy-efficient and long lasting. It allows timed operation (6 hours ON/18 hours OFF). The candle features an artificial flickering light that is operated by remote control with options for multiple light functions. Display this decoration in indoor or covered outdoor locations.