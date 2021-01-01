30in Induction Range, Slide-in Style

Features:INDUSTRY LEADING OVEN CAPACITY 5.7 CU.-FT. - Blomberg knows you can never have too much room in your oven, especially when you’re entertaining. That’s why we feature the largest oven capacity available in a 30-inch range, with 5.7 cu. ft. of cooking space to accommodate everything from holiday roasts to full-size commercial baking sheets. Dual interior lights and a large viewing window make it easy to monitor what’s cooking.EXTRA-LARGE COOKING ZONE - Blomberg electric ranges with sleek solid-surface cooktops offer more than a beautiful appearance and the benefit of effortless cleanup. They feature the versatile advantage of allowing you to create an extra-large, 12" cooking zone for fast, efficient cooking in oversize pots and pans of any shape, as well as with stovetop griddles.COOL-TOUCH OVEN DOOR Blomberg ranges feature cool-touch glass on the oven door to prevent accidental burns and safely protect those small, curious fingers tempted to point out the cookie they want first!Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: